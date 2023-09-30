Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

