Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,079 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 2.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

