Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.79 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. General Electric makes up about 1.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

