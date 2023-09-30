Wirtual Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $47.09 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.