Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day moving average of $213.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

