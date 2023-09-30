Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,151.38

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.38 ($14.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,068 ($13.04). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.13), with a volume of 17,828 shares changing hands.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of £368.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,098.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,133.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,150.81.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
