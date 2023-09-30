Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading Down 3.8%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). Approximately 150,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 46,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.98. The company has a market cap of £19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.24.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

