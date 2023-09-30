Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.34 and last traded at $238.00. 362,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 383,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.