Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 4.9%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 986,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 695,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

