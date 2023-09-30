ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Shares Down 0%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

