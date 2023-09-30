ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.48 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 710,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 272,185 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 283.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 305,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

