10,000 Shares in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Acquired by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.67%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

