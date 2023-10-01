132,800 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 93.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In related news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 384,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

