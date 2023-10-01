14,706 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. 16,916,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,080,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

