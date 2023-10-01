14,714 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.