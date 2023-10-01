159,168 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,592,000. RTX makes up about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

