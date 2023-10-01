17,063 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,860. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

