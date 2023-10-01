19,283 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,034,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 961.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,206,000 after purchasing an additional 943,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

