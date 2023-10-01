2,321 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,868.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126,856 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.