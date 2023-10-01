2,415 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $196.56. 1,764,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,389. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

