293,486 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 293,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 7.1% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

