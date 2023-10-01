3,019 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 5,703,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.