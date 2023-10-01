32,209 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

