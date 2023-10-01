56,438 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 3.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 4,196,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,516. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

