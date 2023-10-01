700 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

