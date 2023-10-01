7,896 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,437 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.