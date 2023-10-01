AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.