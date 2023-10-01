Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Reduced by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $7,322,888.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,681.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

