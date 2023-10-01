Acala Token (ACA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,214.05 or 0.99985644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04869186 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,682,553.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

