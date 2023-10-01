Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Acciona from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

