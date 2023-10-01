Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Acciona from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACXIF
Acciona Stock Up 1.4 %
About Acciona
Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acciona
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.