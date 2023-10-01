Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

