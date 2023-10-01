Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.