Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 832 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

