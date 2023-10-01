Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 18,880 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

