Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 4,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,176,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

