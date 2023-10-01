Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.