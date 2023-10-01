Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

