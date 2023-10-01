Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

