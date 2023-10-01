Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.12 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $202.78 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

