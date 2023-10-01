Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $989,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 694.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 279,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $901,000.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

