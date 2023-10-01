Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

