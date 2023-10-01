Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 95,245 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,245 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 967.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 156,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $499,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,669 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

