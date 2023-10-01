Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $507,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 121,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after buying an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

