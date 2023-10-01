Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

