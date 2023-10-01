Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

