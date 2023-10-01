Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 6.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $56,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after buying an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

