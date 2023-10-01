Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $70,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 3,283.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLEE opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

