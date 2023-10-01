Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $56.69 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $56,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,518 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,743,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $69,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,515,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.