Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after buying an additional 134,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

