Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,487,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

